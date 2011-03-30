VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 6
Makin' it easy
We’re noticing a trend at the moment for effects plug-ins with just a few simple controls - and in the case of a new Waves bundle this week, just one control. Some might argue that this is an example of music production being ‘dumbed down’, but if it helps more people create better-sounding records, we’re all for it.
If you've got a new PC or Mac plug-in, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
NEXT: Waves OneKnob Series
Waves OneKnob Series
Having led the way in high-end and sometimes complex native software processing for many years, Waves has now gone for maximum simplicity and released a series of seven plug-ins that have just one knob each. Brighter, Driver, Phatter, Filter, Louder, Pressure and Wetter can all be turned just up or down, the theory being that anyone can use them to improve their sound.
Xfer Records LFOTool
From the makers of the Nerve drum machine comes this effect plug-in that’s designed to enable producers to create tremolo, auto-pan, trance gate, sidechain, compressor simulation and dubstep-style wobble sounds with the minimum of fuss. You can have it for free if you purchase developer Steve Duda’s Fish EP before 10 April.
Mildon Studios LXR
A decidedly simple plug-in that’s designed for widening vocals, instruments and complete mixes. It does this by allowing you to apply minimal amounts of delay to each channel of a stereo audio track and can also be used for creating drone and chorus effects.
Sonivox Big Bang
We were hoping that this instrument would emulate the sound of the start of the universe, but no such luck. That’s OK, though: what it does give you is “explosive” cinematic drums and percussion for your soundtrack work: some 200 patches are included and the Intelligent Rhythm Technology keeps your playing in time. Watch a video demo here.
Adam Szabo JP6K
The big and beefy supersaw sound, which is much loved by trance producers, made its debut on Roland’s JP-800 synth in 1997, and this software instrument is designed specifically to emulate it. It comes with two super saw oscillators (upper and lower), a noise oscillator, three filter modes, three LFOs, delay and EQ.
Defective Records M-185
The hardware M185 step sequencer was developed by RYK to run alongside Roland’s System-100M modular analogue synth, and the company has had a hand in designing this software version. It’s a multi-stage step sequencer with stage-selectable gate modes, offering all the main features of the original plus many more of its own.
Buy or download demo of Defective Records M-185