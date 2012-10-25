VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 56
Nine new releases
Headline plug-in releases from the past couple of weeks include Eventide’s H3000 Factory Harmonizer and D16’s LuSH-101 synth, but if these haven’t satisfied your desire for new instruments and effects, read on to discover more.
DDMF DirectionalEQ
This EQ is directional in the sense that you can equalise the stereo field in specific directions. Or, to put it another way, you can have more bass at 2 o’clock, more treble at 10 o’clock and so on. There are five independent bands for detailed tone shaping.
Minimal System Instruments Saturn 5
This isn’t the first synth to be named after a planet - indeed, Saturn 5 is said to be inspired by the “early synth pioneers” and designed to “bring back the essence of pure synthesis”. It’s a 3-oscillator analogue-style model that can be used in multiple electronic music genres and to create a wide range of sounds.
SPC Plugins Gater-Pro
Said to be for “DJs, musicians and experimenters” (who knows, you might be all three), this “advanced stereo trance gate” offers stereo gate patterns with 16 steps or linked gate patterns with 32 steps. There are three adjustable gate shapes, adjustable swing and the option - known as Freewheel - to make the gate pattern continue even when the host DAW stops.
Mecha Audio E Cue
A DJ-style channel strip that can be called upon in those moments when you need a one-knob filter, EQ, four tempo-synced looper/stutter buttons, four effects buttons and delay and reverb sends in one unit. As such, we’d suggest that it may have benefits for live performers.
SKnote ThreeD
With just three knobs, you can use ThreeD as a powerful stereo image processor. That’s the theory, anyway. There are several algorithms, while suggested applications include adding stereo width to mono sources and enhancing and managing stereo width in general. ThreeD can also be used ‘creatively’.
SKnote Stagespace
Here’s SKnote again, this time packing an algorithmic reverb that it thinks is “smooth, deep and versatile” (just like us). Designed to be used to recreate everything from small rooms to large halls, Stagespace also benefits from having envelope controls.
Sinevibes Circuit
This multiband waveshape modelling plug-in works by splitting your signal into three frequency bands, each of which is then sent through its own processing engine. There are 12 algorithms, and further modulation can be applied with an input envelope follower, tempo-synced LFO or 2D Lorenz attractor.
M-RGT psyGEN
This experimental granular multilayer synth uses samples to generate its sounds: 330 come included or you can import your own. There’s also a 16-track sequencer. psyGEN can apparently create both “traditional” synth sounds and more experimental soundscapes, drones and special effects: experimentation is very much encouraged.
AudioSpillage Elecktroid
Both drum synth and sampler, this beat machine also comes with its own rhythm sequencer. There are four synthesis models - BassDrum, WoodDrum, HiHat and Snare - all of which are 100% algorithmic. Your samples can be dragged in and then tweaked with a range of sound shaping features.
