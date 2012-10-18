D16 releases LuSH-101 synth

D16 has announced that its LuSH-101 synth, which we previewed last month, is now available.



D16 made its name by producing high-quality software reworkings of Roland's famous TR and TB hardware boxes. But while its new release may call to mind another classic from Roland's back catalogue, the LuSH-101 looks to go way beyond the synth that originally inspired it.

Billed as "the only synthesizer you need", LuSH-101 is the finalised name for Shiotor, which was actually previewed way back in 2009, and promises to enable you to create great sounds easily. There are actually eight layers, each of which can be tweaked individually.

Effects, a modulation matrix and an arpeggiator are also part of the package.

You can read the official details below. LuSH-101 can be purchased now for £119/$199/€149. Check out the introductory video above.

D016 LuSH-101 official information

LuSH-101 is a synthesizer created from modules that can be found in many modern virtual synthesizers, all combined into a single compact and logically intuitive design. However, this basic simplicity combined with its multilayer architecture turns it into an easy-to-use but extremely powerful instrument that can be programmed and tweaked quickly, almost effortlessly leveraging its maximum potential.

The multilayer architecture guarantees that both the sound design possibilities and number of unique situations in which LuSH-101 can be used are virtually limitless. Layered sounds can be created simply by assigning the layers to the same MIDI channel; the results can sound as massive as anything imaginable! Assigning the layers to different keyboard zones allows you to create even the most sophisticated splits. Of course, you can always assign the various layers to different MIDI channels for 8-part multitimbral usage. And, virtually any combination of splits, layers, and multitimbrality is possible with just a single instance of LuSH. With each layer working as an independent synthesizer with its own polyphony, parameters, enhanced arpeggiator, and a palette of only the finest insert effects, LuSH-101 can push your creativity to unprecedented levels!

Want to express yourself even more? In addition to a very sophisticated MIDI-learn implementation, an advanced modulation matrix is built into each layer. Even the Arpeggiator's MIDI output can be used as a modulation source, unleashing your creativity to build complex sequences and progressions.

LuSH also comes complete with a powerful built in mixer, complete with layer-independent parametric equalizers and compressors. Three send effects in superb quality allow you to put the finishing touches on the final output.

LuSH plays perfectly in any genre. For funkier styles, the Gate may be used instead of the VCA for instant staccato sounds full of energy and rhythmic pep. When creating Ambient or Chillout, longer attack and release times along with the smooth, rich spaciousness of the built-in reverb are enough to satisfy even the most ardent purists. Is Dubstep or Drum & Bass more your thing? No problem! Filters modulated by the LFOs and envelopes in conjunction with Unison mode can lead to the sickest, nastiest, and most novel vibrations—your sound system won't know what hit it (and you won't, either), so watch out! No matter what you want to play or how you want to use it, LuSH will get the job done.

Sound like never before

LuSH-101's uniquely accurate sound has been achieved only through experience: countless hours have been spent analyzing classic analogue synthesizers, and then designing and implementing DSP algorithms with close attention paid to every component in the signal path—not just the approximating the overall output. We deliver to you a synthesizer built on oscillators of uncompromising quality, filters with incredible natural warmth and character, and effects each at the absolute top of their class.

Innovative oscillator algorithms developed by D16 make LuSH-101 sound exactly like a sampled hardware analog synth—but without the sampling! There is no aliasing in the oscillators, even at 22kHz from the note's base frequency. Vibrato and pitch bend do not affect the spectral quality of the oscillators, allowing LuSH-101 to sound completely authentic under all conditions.

A problem present in many virtual analogue synths is that the harmonics of generated sound waves start to disappear well below (and up to) the Nyquist frequency, causing the them to sound dull and lacking in clarity and punch. LuSH-101 was designed from the ground up to avoid this, resulting in a very rich and clear sound, even from the simplest waveforms!

Resonance is constant across the entire frequency domain, which makes the filter sound totally authentic, especially when controlled via the envelopes or an LFO. Turning resonance to maximum and turning all the oscillators down will produce a pure and pleasant sine wave as the filter is driven into self-oscillation, exactly as with true analog gear. Of course, keyboard tracking can also be applied to the filter for a smooth, adjustable cutoff gradient across the keyboard range.

Listen to the audio examples and experience for yourself the astonishing sound quality LuSH-101 has to offer. See for yourself how the highest quality modeled components and a total lack of all the traditional VA synthesis weak points result in a sound as unforgettable as it is inspiring!

Sounds superb in any setting!

LuSH-101 lets you create presets for single layer, for all 8 layers at once (including the mixer settings), but also allows the creation of presets for smaller blocks of parameters such as the arpeggiator and the mixer's send effects. LuSH-101 delivers undeniably impressive results in virtually every sonic category. A generous factory library of more than 1700 presets of every type is included. Whether the presets themselves fit perfectly in your arrangements as is, or serve only as starting points for you own mad creations, you'll find ample ammo here to express your unique musical vision and derive inspiration for many years to come.

A carefully prepared, categorized and hierarchically arranged bank always let you find exactly what you're looking for—from massive bases, to complex sequences, to the toughest-sounding synthetic percussion you've ever heard, you'll find it all here. Huge, inspiring arpeggiator performances of unusual sophistication and scope will draw you in instantly from the first key press. Plus, most of the factory presets make extensive use of the Modulation Matrix to make the sounds that much more expressive and flavorful; LuSH-101 was designed to be a musical instrument first and foremost, and therefore the factory presets were designed with playability and personality in mind.

To top it all off, an intuitively designed preset browser keeps everything organized and easy to locate, even when dealing with something as huge as the included library. In order to ensure that exchanging them remains as straightforward as possible, presets are managed in a file-based manner, rather than in some proprietary, esoteric format that makes backup and sharing a pain. Your sounds are yours to do with as you please, and LuSH makes it incredibly easy!

Presets in LuSH-101 were made by team of the best sound designers from around the world, guaranteeing a huge diversity of character and style; from Dubstep to Drum & Bass; from Trance, to Techno, to House, to Complextro; from the established to the cutting-edge, you'll find it all here—and none of it static or sterile, but alive, full of personality, and imminently tweakable!

Full features

Multilayer architecture with 8 independent Layers (per-layer properties)

Up to 32 voices of polyphony

MIDI channel

Keyboard zone

Audio output

Synthesis

Oscillators (Saw, PWM, Noise), with Supersaw and HardSync options

Sub Oscillator (5 waveforms)

Self-oscillating, high-quality, multimode filter

Passive high-pass filter

Up to 8 voice unison with Tune, Cutoff and Panorama spread

2 LFOs with optional tempo synchronization and re-triggering modes (Trig, Gate, Arpe, None)

2 envelopes with re-triggering modes (Trig, Gate, LFO1, LFO2)

Insert effect (selectable algorithms):

Chorus

String Ensemble

Phaser

Flanger

Distortion

Vowel filter

Decimator

Tremolo

Modulation Matrix (modulation sources):

Note velocity

Pitch bend

Modulation wheel

Expression pedal

Sustain pedal

Keyboard's aftertouch

Note pitch

Arpeggiator's output

Arpeggiator

Step sequencer (Gate and Tie per step)

6 Run modes (Up, Down, Up and Down, Down and Up, Random, Manual)

Chord mode (Gater)

3 Hold modes (Normal, Toggle, Trigger)

Shuffle

Tempo multiplier (Full notes, Dotted notes, Triplets)

Mixer

Parametric EQs (1 per channel strip)

Compressors (1 per channel strip)

Up to 11 freely-assignable stereo output busses per instance

Send FX's (Reverb, Chorus, Delay with tempo sync)

Presets

Over 1700 factory presets

5 preset categories (whole synth, single layer, Arpeggiator, Reverb, Delay)

Advanced, file-based preset browser

Miscellaneous