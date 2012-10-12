VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 55
Five plug-ins for your consideration
Since we saw you last, FabFilter has released its Pro-DS “intelligent de-esser”, FXpansion has launched the Maul distorter and tone-shaper and Camel Audio has updated Alchemy. But that’s not all that’s been happening in the plug-in universe, as you’re about to discover.
Cableguys Curve 2
Coming with a much slicker interface than its predecessor, Curve 2 sports a waveform editor (you can use your own custom waveforms), sizeable sound library and a lot more besides. Designed for “experimentation and detailed tweaking”, it can produce a wide range of different timbres.
zplane.development vielklang Instant Harmony 2
Designed to automatically generate harmonies from an audio or MIDI melody, the second version of vielklang adds advanced pitch editing, a new interface, a vibrato and tremolo generator and a ‘hybrid view’ that lets you visualise your harmonies in a score-like manner. You’ll find tutorial videos on the zplane YouTube channel.
MathAudio Fast EQ
A simple-looking EQ plug-in that, we think it’s safe to assume, the developer thinks can be used to deliver results fast. You can draw in the necessary frequency response with your mouse and work with your chosen frequency band without affecting the neighbouring ones.
Inear Display R_Mem: Morphing Granulator
A granulator effect that that also comes with a ring modulator, multimode filter and delay. The plug-in deconstructs the audio you feed into it and spits out something totally different. A further feature highlight is a modulation matrix that’s driven by four LFOs.
Audioxygen Gemini 2.0
A new version of Audioxygen’s analogue-style synth that comes with 880 presets, 130 Access Virus waveforms and more. It’s designed to be used in range of contemporary dance styles and now sports a preset generator, easy MIDI learn, a BPM-synced limiter and the option to skin the interface.
