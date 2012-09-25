Camel Audio Alchemy 1.5 released

MusicRadar users were impressed enough with Camel Audio's Alchemy to vote it one of the 20 best VST plug-in synths in the world today, and we've just got word that version 1.5 has been released.

Billed, inevitably, as a major update, this adds a new browser that should make finding your sounds easier, enhanced control from the Alchemy iOS app and various new bundle options.

Check out the press release below or go to the Camel Audio website for more.

Camel Audio Alchemy 1.5 press release

Professional audio plug-ins developer Camel Audio is proud to announce availability of Alchemy v1.5, a major update to its popular sample manipulation synthesiser, as of September 24…

Alchemy v1.5 is designed to keep inspiration flowing with a fully-featured preset browser, over 1,000 presets, faster loading times, improved remote control from the Alchemy iOS app, and many more enhancements. Camel Audio has also announced even better value bundles with additional presets.

Powerful new browser

The new browser is probably the most fully-featured sound browser available anywhere, allowing users to find all their slow attack strings, glitchy dubstep basses, tempo-synched warm pads, or whatever they need in a matter of seconds. Over 4,000 previously-released Camel Audio presets have been carefully tagged by category, subcategory, genre, sound library, sound designer, articulation, and timbre. Finding favourites is a breeze — simply rate presets with a single click and then sort by rating. Users can add tags to make it easy to call up presets associated with a particular project or live set, and can also add comments to presets with playing tips or other notes. Track down the perfect sound in a host of different ways with this powerful browser.

Dedicated iOS remote

Alchemy v1.5 with the latest update to Alchemy on iOS offers even smoother and more expressive remote control. Change preset, move the remix pad, and access performance controls — all without leaving the comfort of your controller keyboard. Previously the domain of multi-thousand dollar devices, polyphonic pitch bend is new to this update, and offers an amazingly expressive way of playing instruments — especially when combined with polyphonic aftertouch. Also users can now save desktop presets and all referenced WAVs in a single .CamelSounds file, making it easier to move sounds to the mobile version, or another PC.

Bigger and better bundles

Alchemy Complete comprises Alchemy with all 24 sound libraries installed, including the newly-released Shlomo Beatbox. It now features over 14GB of samples and 4,000-plus presets, including 32,000 hand-crafted variations, all fully tagged for the new browser. Whether writing soundtracks, electronica, or dance music, users now have all the sounds they need at their fingertips for a newly-reduced price of $785.00 USD/€649.00 EURO/£529.00 GBP — a 50% saving on buying the products separately. The Alchemy Atmospheric and Electronic bundles have also been generously increased in size, each now offering 1,900 presets and over 6GB of samples for $399.00 USD/€329.00 EURO/£269.00 GBP.

Alchemy itself is now bundled with 1,000 presets, including a free sound library of choice, and now totals a massive 5GB of exclusive samples. The v1.5 update is free to all existing users and remains a modest $249.00 USD/€199.00 EURO/£179.00 GBP for new ones.