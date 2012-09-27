FXpansion Maul: distortion and tone-shaping plug-in

FXpansion has added to its effects portfolio with the launch of Maul, a multi-band distortion and tone-shaping plug-in that comes with "advanced" modulation capabilities. It's designed for subtle warming, loudness boosting, full-on distortion and more experimental effects.

Maul sports three separate drive stages, each of which can act on a different frequency range with any of 32 distortion types. Each of these drive stages also offers control over transient-shaping, saturation circuitry and additional post-process tone filtering.

The modulation system is known as TransMod and offers LFOs, an envelope follower and sample & hold devices. You can also modulate using external MIDI note input, giving Maul the capability to produce the likes of dynamic filter patterns, rhythmic gating effects, loudness and harmonic excitation effects and dynamic distortion.

FXpansion Maul is available now priced at £69.

FXpansion maul

FXpansion Maul specs