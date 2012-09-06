VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 53
And we're back
It’s been a while since we were with you: in the time since our last round-up we’ve seen the launches of Sonic Charge’s Permut8, iZotope’s Alloy 2, LinPlug’s CrX4 and plenty of other plug-ins that you’re about to learn more about.
Tek'it Audio DubSiren
If you want to create those siren sounds that are associated with Jamaican dub and reggae, here’s a plug-in that’s devoted to the job. It’s actually a synth rather than a sample-based instrument, so you have full control over your siren’s speed and tone. Distortion and ping pong delay effects are included, too.
SonicXTC Liquid Space
Billed as a modulated reverb unit, Liquid Space recreates an effect chain from TC Electronic’s M3000 hardware reverb processor. It offers a dual reverb engine and filters that enable you to move the sense of space, while there’s a flanger unit in here as well.
PSP Audioware PSP Echo
A sophisticated echo processor that can be used to create everything from slapback and sustain effects through to ping-pong delays and spacious echoes. You can also simulate the sound of tape echo and wow. If you buy before September 18 you can get the plug-in for $79.
XLN Audio Addictive Keys
You may be aware of Addictive Drums, XLN Audio’s sample-based software solution for realistic drum sounds. This is its keyboard sibling, the full Studio Collection version of which features grand and upright acoustic pianos and an emulation of the Fender Rhodes Mark 1 electric piano. These instruments are also available separately, as is a free version of the grand piano.
SonicXTC Filter Cut Drive
The SonicXTC production line seems to be running at full capacity at the moment: this release is designed to add a cutting edge to your sounds, and simulates the process of a signal being taken out of a console, amped up and then re-recorded. Filter/Echo and LFO/Chorus sections are here too.
Togu Audio Line TAL-U-NO-LX
Best known for its free plug-ins, Togu Audio Line has reworked its Roland Juno-60 emulation here. Both a new engine and GUI have been brought to the party, as have zero feedback delay filters, portamento, different filter LFO waveforms and an arpeggiator.
Softrave Vintage Space Chorus
Like some other of Softrave’s recent plug-ins this one’s based on an Electro-Harmonix guitar pedal. It’s designed for creating unusual stereo chorus space effects for rock, electronica, disco and more experimental styles.
