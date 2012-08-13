Sonic Charge releases Permut8 effect

Permut8: "raw and complex but noisy and warm at the same time".

Sonic Charge has a handy knack of producing creative, inspiring plug-ins. Permut8, its latest release, looks set to continue the trend, being an "effect plug-in that embraces the sounds of primitive signal processing hardware".

The effect is built around a 12-bit digital delay with variable sample rate. The delay time can be modulated with various 'operators', while the input and output stages offer virtual analogue components for saturation, limiting and filtering.

Permut8 comes with 11 program banks that contain 320 presets. These include everything from traditional delays and flangers to beat-repeaters, bit crushers and circuit bent-style effects.

Permut8 is available now from the Sonic Charge website priced at $66 plus VAT.