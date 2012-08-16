iZotope Alloy 2 mixing plug-in suite released

Image 1 of 3
iZotope Alloy 2
Image 2 of 3
iZotope Alloy 2
Image 3 of 3
iZotope Alloy 2
iZotope's Alloy was designed to do for mixing what its sister product Ozone does for mastering: provide a one-stop set of tools for getting the job done.
Now we have version 2, which offers a completely updated interface, more efficient control, a new transient shaper, a redesigned Exciter module, new EQ filters and more.
Aimed at producers, remixers, engineers and even broadcasting and post-production professionals, Alloy 2's tools are designed to help you shape and create your own sound.
Find out more below - Alloy 2 can be purchased now via Time+Space for the introductory price of £99/€125.
iZotope Alloy 2 key features
- Get six powerful tools in one integrated plug-in: Equalizer, Dynamics, Exciter, De-Esser, Transient Shaper and Limiter.
- Achieve exceptional sound quality, balancing vintage emulation with digital precision.
- Hear results immediately with zero latency performance, whether you're tracking in real-time or in the midst of a mix session.
- Visualize your mixing decisions with rich meter displays to guide the way.
- Start fast, then go deep with over 250 presets and a tweaker's paradise of advanced controls.
- Easily monitor and tweak the most relevant controls for all active modules in Alloy 2's new Overview Panel.
- Sidechaining support lets you control the Dynamics module from other tracks in your mix.
- Crosschaining allows you to trigger the Dynamics module with another frequency band of the same input source for never-heard-before compression and gating effects.
- Completely customize your signal routing with two Dynamics stages, sidechain mapping and more.
- Make your life simpler with powerful workflow tools—the History list lets you go back in time, and the integrated preset editor lets you browse, manage and customize presets easily.