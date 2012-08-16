iZotope Alloy 2 mixing plug-in suite released

Image 1 of 3 iZotope Alloy 2 features six mixing tools. iZotope Alloy 2

Image 2 of 3 iZotope Alloy 2 Exciter iZotope Alloy 2

Image 3 of 3 iZotope Alloy 2 Transient Shaper iZotope Alloy 2



iZotope's Alloy was designed to do for mixing what its sister product Ozone does for mastering: provide a one-stop set of tools for getting the job done.

Now we have version 2, which offers a completely updated interface, more efficient control, a new transient shaper, a redesigned Exciter module, new EQ filters and more.

Aimed at producers, remixers, engineers and even broadcasting and post-production professionals, Alloy 2's tools are designed to help you shape and create your own sound.

Find out more below - Alloy 2 can be purchased now via Time+Space for the introductory price of £99/€125.



iZotope Alloy 2 key features