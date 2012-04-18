VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 42
The heat is on
We’ve got a warm feeling inside this week, as many of the plug-ins we’re featuring are designed to add an always desirable touch of analogue-style colouration.
It’s not all vintage-style effects, though: we also have a couple of instruments and a more forward-thinking processor for you to consider.
Sinevibes Reactive
Sinevibes’ latest release promises to turn any audio into melodic material. It does this by detecting the input signal’s dynamic envelope and transforming it into pitch information via a note matrix with eight switchable patterns. There are three distinct synth engines, too; if you pre-order now you’ll get Reactive for the discounted price listed above.
Tone2 Saurus
Announced last month as Taurus, this new synth has now arrived under the Saurus moniker. Featuring True Analog Modelling Technology, it aims to deliver great sound with low CPU usage and sports both standard and more exotic waveforms. Multiple modulation options and effects are included, too.
ToneBoosters TB ReelBus
ReelBus simulates the sound of seven reel-to-reel tape recorders, including their frequency and level dependent saturation, inter-modulation effects, bias dependencies, tape hiss, asperity noise, wow and flutter and clipping of electronic circuitry. Use it on the master bus to add subtle sweetening and enhancement.
SKnote Grasso
A complete saturation and dynamics unit that offers tube modelling, level-independent dynamics and dynamic filtering and the cheekily named spank knob that controls post-drive dynamic response. Grasso is designed to add colour and dynamic control to both complete mixes and individual tracks.
Waves NLS
This non-linear summing plug-in is based on three classic consoles owned by producers Mark ‘Spike’ Stent, Mike Hedges and Yoad Nevo. After modelling in excess of 100 channels, Waves is confident that it’s captured the unique colour, character, and behaviour of each and every input and summing bus amp.
WOK Mixtube
A new one-knob plug-in that models the sound of a mixing desk with a tube input stage. Add it to individual tracks or the master output to experience “a warmer, thicker sound… with every signal fitting better in the mix”. You can achieve subtle enhancement or audible tube distortion depending on how far you push the Drive control.
112dB Big Blue Compressor
Although it’s billed as a modern compressor, Big Blue is also said to have vintage qualities. So, you can make it sound transparent or add character and warmth; and while the lookahead function is contemporary, it also offers the transient saturation that’s common to tube compressors.
DaSample QPads
Based on DaSample’s simple interface design, this new instrument is designed to produce ‘deep’ sounds that deliver atmosphere and tension. It uses Stack Module synthesis and comes with FX, automation options and FM oscillators.
