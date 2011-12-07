VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 32
An effects quintet
We’re very much in classic effects territory this week, as we bring you compressor, EQ, reverb, delay and channel strip plug-ins. These are more than just straight-ahead meat and potatoes devices, though, as you’re about to find out.
The Lower Rhythm Thresher
Billed as “the compressor your mother warned you about,” this tone-shaping tool is designed for those who want heavy or experimental sounds. It can apparently offer “obnoxious sustain extension as well as distorted crushing,” while also delivering “tube style saturation and old school filter fatness”.
OverTone DSP VTE-2A Vintage EQ
Originally developed for Linux, this plug-in is modelled on a range of classic EQ devices. If you’re looking for a USP, consider OverTone’s claim that “it features innovative DSP technology which provides a de-cramped mid range filter with a more analogue characteristic than conventional digital filters without requiring CPU intensive upsampling.”
Molecular Bytes Atomic Reverb
This looks like a thoroughly modern reverb plug-in that features a combination of algorithms and lets you design your own “acoustic room patterns”. Subtle and sizeable reverbs are both on the agenda, as are particularly smooth and dense reverb tails. The price listed above applies until the end of 2011.
STW Audio Reflex Pro
A 4-channel multi-FX unit that’s also billed as an ambience FX device. It’s capable of doing straight, generic delays, but spacey, droning and even heavily distorted sounds are possible, too. 150 presets are supplied.
HoRNet Channel Strip MK2
Slap this on a channel and you’ve equipped it with an EQ and two dynamics processors, each of which comes with four different compression models (VCA, FET, OPTO and Expander). You can arrange these modules in any way you like, and each one has its own meters.
Buy or download demo of HoRNet Channel Strip MK2