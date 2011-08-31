VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 21

Plug-in developers seem to have been easing back on the new releases during this late summer period, but the advantage for those who have put out wares is that it gives them all the more room to shine. Read on for a triple hit of synth, metering and effect goodness.

Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features.

Read more: Expressive E Touché SE

The 17 best VST plug-in synths in the world today

The 14 best VST plug-in drum machines in the world today

If you've got a new PC or Mac plug-in, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.