VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 21
Three new tools
Plug-in developers seem to have been easing back on the new releases during this late summer period, but the advantage for those who have put out wares is that it gives them all the more room to shine. Read on for a triple hit of synth, metering and effect goodness.
Dimitry Sches Diversion
Diversion almost seems too inconsequential a name for what looks like a pretty serious synth. It’s got four oscillators, two bus processors (each of which offers a multimode filter), effects, modulation options and an arpeggiator/trance gate. It’s designed for use in ‘any genre’ of electronic music.
Brainworx bx_meter
If you want to get a better idea of what’s going on with the levels in your mixes, this metering plug-in might help. It displays both peak and RMS levels, and also the relationship between the two of them with the centred dynamic LEDs. There’s also a Mid/Side mode to go with the standard L/R one.
Kuassa Kratos Maximizer
This is billed as a transparent, mastering-grade look-ahead brickwall limiter and loudness maximizer that can be strapped across your master channel. At its heart is a single Maximize knob, though Texture, Release, Knee and Ceiling parameters can also be tweaked.
