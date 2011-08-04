VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 19

This week Native Instruments has announced a whole host of plug-in goodies due to arrive in September - including an update to Kontakt and a new edition of the Komplete software bundle series.

For now however, we have a spectral morphing instrument, a mastering compressor and a new synth from discoDSP to get our teeth into.

