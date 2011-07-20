VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 18
The new stuff
There are three distinct themes in this week’s round-up: electronic drums, synths and EQ. Read on to find out how they’ve been implemented into six recently-released plug-ins.
Also check out these regularly updated features:
Read more: Roland TM-1 Trigger Module
The 17 best VST plug-in synths in the world today
The 14 best VST plug-in drum machines in the world today
If you've got a new PC or Mac plug-in, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
NEXT: Synapse Audio EKS Pro
Synapse Audio EKS Pro
This is an overhauled version of Synapse’s DKS-9 drum synth plug-in and has one specific job: to create electronic kick drum sounds of the finest quality. It contains six sound models, each of which can be tweaked with pitch, envelope, timbre and LFO controls
kiloHearts One
kiloHearts’ first synth puts the emphasis on simplicity and results. There are two dual mode oscillators, two multimode filters, effects and modulation and unison options. One promises to produce a pleasantly warm and analogue sound - try the demo and decide for yourself whether that’s true. The price will rise to €99 after the summer.
NuSofting Entity
A new semi-modular synth that enables you to combine subtractive and physical modelling generators. There are also filters, envelopes, syncable LFOs, a modulation matrix and effects. Customers who buy this version 1 release will be entitled to a free update to an improved version that’s currently in the works
DDMF IIEQPro 3
This update endows DDMF’s EQ plug-in with an improved interface, a new set of filter types and an autolisten feature. A 64-bit version is now available too. As before, it lets you work with ten independent bands and can be used in series or parallel.
Xoxos Radian
This drum synth is based on a bank of harmonic oscillators and promises to produce sounds that are reminiscent of single membrane percussion instruments. Radian is monotimbral, and those who buy it will also receive Star Cym, a multitimbral cymbal instrument.
Sound Magic Air
Here’s another EQ plug-in that’s specifically designed to improve the high frequency elements of your music (it’s said to be a good partner for Sound Magic’s Supreme Pianos). Suggested applications including adding ‘brilliance’, emphasising reverb tails and decaying high frequencies to reduce brightness.