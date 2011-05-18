VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 10
Another varied selection of plug-ins this week, with the instruments ranging from analogue synth to ancient Chinese banjo emulations, and the effects processors including a software version of a classic Roland chorus and a dedicated pianists’ EQ.
Manx Synthesizers MM+ and XS-1
Two new synths from a developer which reckons that it can offer instruments that have a “warmer, thicker analogue sound” than some of its rivals. The MM+ looks like a Minimoog-inspired monosynth, while the XS-1 is a polysynth with three 6-stage envelope generators.
Sound Magic PianoQ
If you’re struggling to create your ideal piano sound, this dedicated ivory-tinklers’ EQ could help. It’s a 5-band parametric affair: three bands are specially designed for pianos while the other two are left to be employed at the user’s discretion.
Audio Spillage MiniSpillage Pro
The free MiniSpillage is soon to get a more advanced sibling in the shape of MiniSpillage Pro. This is a drum machine that blends modelling, sample playback and sequencing - it won’t be available until the third quarter of 2011 but if you pre-order you can get it for almost half price.
Empty Room Systems Dim D
This is an emulation of Roland’s SDD-320 Dimension D chorus unit, but one that also offers a few enhanced features. These include Freq, Depth and Mix knobs and a large bank of presets. The introductory price applies until June 15.
Tek'it Audio 8eqf
Another EQ plug-in from Tek’it Audio, this one’s an 8-band semi-parametric model with selectable bandwidth (choose between narrow and wide). For each band, you can tweak center frequency, gain, bandwidth and bypass parameters.
Kong Audio ChineeSanXian
The SanXian (which means three strings) is a banjo-esque instrument that can apparently be traced back to the Qin dynasty, third century BC, but is still used today. This is a sample-based emulation that’s powered by Kong Audio’s new QIN engine.