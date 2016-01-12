Voxengo wants PrimeEQ to become your go-to EQ plugin

Voxengo's new PrimeEQ plugin is designed to be the one you reach for whenever track or mix equalisation is required, and comes with what's said to be an optimised user interface.

In terms of operation, the idea is that you just drag control points to the desired positions on the EQ shape. There's also a 'differential' filter display that shows you how a specific filter contributes to said EQ shape. You'll find a customisable spectrum analyser on board, too.

PrimeEQ is available in VST/AU formats for PC and Mac from the Voxengo website. It's priced at $49.95, though you can try before you buy by downloading the demo.