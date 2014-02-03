Variety Of Sound releases free SlickHDR VST plugin

Variety Of Sound has released some very useable free plugins down the years, and its latest, SlickHDR, could be another contender for your attention.
Billed as a "Psychoaccoustic Dynamic Processor", this is said to do the following:
- Balances the perceived global vs local micro dynamics of any incoming audio
- Creates a rich in contrast, detailed and clearly perceived image which translates way better across different listening environments
- Provides a convenient workflow by simply adjusting three dynamic processors to show a roughly similar load
- Offers further and detailed control of overall tone and release time behaviour
You can download SlickHDR now from the Variety Of Sound website. It's Windows only and 32-bit.