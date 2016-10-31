UVI's second synth anthology boasts even more classics than before

UVI has announced Synth Anthology 2, a collection of 77 modern and classic hardware synthesizers that have been multisampled, meticulously brought to life and processed with the help of Manley, Langevin, Lexicon, Publison, Focusrite and SPL products.

This updated collection includes 25 new machines, with the Dave Smith Instruments OB6, Korg Minilogue, Moog Sub 37, Roland Juno-106 and the ARP Chroma Polaris all joining the party.

One of Synth Anthology 2's strengths could be the interface. Keeping the learning curve to a minimum, SA 2 promises to negate the need to learn multiple synth layouts by providing a clear and easy-to-use GUI.

Also included in the anthology are UVI's Thorus, Sparkverb and Redux sequencer.

Synth Anthology 2 can run in UVI's Workstation and the new Falcon soft synth, and is available in AU, AAX, VST and standalone formats (Mac and PC).

For a limited time, the software is available at reduced price of €99, rising to €149 after 14 November 2016. More information can be found on the UVI website.