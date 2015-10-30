UVI's new Falcon hybrid synth's specs are pretty epic

UVI has announced Falcon, a 15-oscillator hybrid synth covering both synthesis and sampling techniques, and that's just the beginning.

The sound sources range from time stretching and granular sample engines to synthesis oscillators including Wavetable, FM, VA, Drum and a Pluck physical modeling oscillator.

Alongside this very extensive selection of sound sources, Falcon also features a vast array of modulation allowing you to either drag-and-drop modulations and sub-modulations, or grabbing one of the many script processors to creatively tune, modify or sequence your patterns.

Advanced users can take instrument design further by creating custom script processors that can generate, or modify MIDI data. You can even design fully-skinned instruments with the Lua language.

The Falcon is available now for introductory price of $229, with a regular price of $349. It's compatible in 64-bit stand-alone and plug-in formats and supports surround setups up to 10.2 channels. It is also compatible with all UVI powered soundbanks, and authorised on a maximum of three iLok keys.

For more information, head on over to the UVI website.