Universal Audio Apollo promotion

PRESS RELEASE: If you've been thinking about upgrading your studio with Universal Audio's acclaimed new Apollo recording hardware and UAD software, now is the time!

From January 1st - March 31st 2013, purchase any new Apollo Audio Interface with Realtime UAD Processing, and you'll receive several best-selling UAD Powered Plug-Ins.

There are two separate offers:

Purchase an Apollo QUAD Audio Interface - receive the Studer A800 Tape Recorder, Lexicon 224 Digital Reverb, and Neve 88RS Channel Strip plug-ins FREE - a $997 value!

Purchase an Apollo DUO Audio Interface - receive the Lexicon 224 Digital Reverb and Neve 88RS Channel Strip plug-ins FREE - a $648 value!

No coupons or redemption codes are necessary. The plug-ins will be automatically added to your account once you register your new Apollo.

Already own any of these plug-ins? No problem. Purchase a new Apollo and you'll receive a single-use coupon of equal value to promotional plug-in packages ($648 or $997, respectively) - redeemable for any UAD plug-in up to and including UAD Software v.6.4.*

But hurry, the Apollo Premium Plug-Ins promotion is open to new and existing UA customers, but it ends on March 31st, 2013. Visit your authorized UA dealer today!

*Plug-In coupons redeemable for any UAD Powered Plug-In up to and including UAD Software v6.4. Apollo customers must register their new Apollo(s) before April 15th, 2013 to receive free plug-ins. All coupons must be redeemed by April 30th, 2013. This promotion is valid ONLY on newly purchased Apollo Audio Interfaces from an Authorized UA dealer, between January 1st and March 31st, and cannot be combined with UAD-2 hardware received as part of any other hardware or software promotion. All coupon redemptions are subject to UA approval. Visit www.uaudio.com/promo for more details.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Universal Audio.

