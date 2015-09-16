UAD Apollo Twin now available for Windows with USB 3.0

PC users of the world can rejoice at the announcement that UAD's Apollo Twin interface now comes in a new USB 3.0 flavour.

Originally only available for Mac systems supporting Thunderbolt, the new Apollo Twin USB is compatible with Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 systems with USB 3.0.

Currently, there is just the one processor option in the form of the Duo, whereas the Thunderbolt version is offered in Solo configuration as well.

The new Apollo comes bundled with Universal Audio's Realtime Analog Classics UAD plugin bundle, which features legacy editions of the LA-2A Classic Audio Leveler, 1176LN Limiting Amplifier and Pultec EQP-1A Program Equalizer. There's also the 610-B Tube Preamp plugin and Softube Amp Room Essentials.

Apollo Twin USB will begin shipping in October 2015 with an estimated street price of £629. For more information and to find out where to buy one, check out the UAD website.