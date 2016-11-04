UAD 9.0 software brings Thunderbolt compatibility to Windows 10 systems

UAD has announced the latest edition of its software, version 9, which now includes Thunderbolt compatibility for Windows 10 systems.

Now, Thunderbolt-equipped Apollo Twin, Apollo 8 (DUO and QUAD), Apollo 8p, Apollo 16, and Apollo FireWire audio interfaces, as well as UAD-2 Satellite Thunderbolt devices can all be connected to Windows 10 computers that include a Thunderbolt 3 connection (qualified Thunderbolt 3 to Thunderbolt adapter required).

Thunderbolt compatibility for Windows 10 systems key features