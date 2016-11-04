UAD 9.0 software brings Thunderbolt compatibility to Windows 10 systems

UAD has announced the latest edition of its software, version 9, which now includes Thunderbolt compatibility for Windows 10 systems.
Now, Thunderbolt-equipped Apollo Twin, Apollo 8 (DUO and QUAD), Apollo 8p, Apollo 16, and Apollo FireWire audio interfaces, as well as UAD-2 Satellite Thunderbolt devices can all be connected to Windows 10 computers that include a Thunderbolt 3 connection (qualified Thunderbolt 3 to Thunderbolt adapter required).
Thunderbolt compatibility for Windows 10 systems key features
- All Thunderbolt-equipped Apollo and UAD-2 devices now available to Windows 10 users with Thunderbolt 3 PCs
- Allows current PC-based Apollo and Apollo 16 FireWire users to upgrade their rigs to Thunderbolt speed and stability with UA's Thunderbolt Option Card
- Compatible with Windows 10 64-bit only
- PCs must be equipped with Thunderbolt 3 via USB-C (older Thunderbolt systems are not supported)