u-he's analogue-style Repro-1 synth has been released

We've been charting the progress of u-he's Repro-1 synth throughout the year. First it was available as 'research-ware', then you could download the beta, and now the finished product has gone on sale.
This is an emulation of the Sequential Circuits Pro-One, and is based on component-level modelling technology. We're promised real authenticity, with all the characteristics and quirks of the original being recreated.
The synth has a classic design that should make it intuitive in use, but a glance through the feature set reveals that there's a lot going on.
Take a look below, and find out more on the u-he website, where you can download a demo and Repro-1 can be purchased for $99 in VST/AU/AAX formats for Windows, OS X and Linux.
u-he Repro-1 features
- Authentic raw analogue sound
- Component-level modelling of a classic monophonic synth
- 2 oscillators: saw/pulse and saw/triangle/pulse, including combinations and pulse width modulation.
- White noise generator
- Mixer for the audio generators with feedback path for extra bass boost
- Filter: 4-pole lowpass, capable of self-oscillation. Cutoff, Resonance, dedicated envelope and key tracking controls
- Amplifier: ADSR envelope with curve trimmer
- Modulation true to the original, plus an extra 2-slot matrix
- LFO: saw/triangle/pulse, including combinations
- Extra modulation sources: AR/ASR envelope adopted from the wavefolder effect, plus Trigger and Gate
- Arpeggiator: up or up/down, latch mode
- Sequencer: Two-patterns, step recording: Editable pitch/velocity, note/tie/pause status per step, max. 32-notes each pattern (or 64 notes when chained). Copy/paste and rotate functions, save/load presets
- 5 built-in effects: wavefolder/distortion, delay/chorus, EQ/resonator, reverb, sonic conditioner/dynamics processor
- 500 factory presets