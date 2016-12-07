u-he's analogue-style Repro-1 synth has been released

We've been charting the progress of u-he's Repro-1 synth throughout the year. First it was available as 'research-ware', then you could download the beta, and now the finished product has gone on sale.

This is an emulation of the Sequential Circuits Pro-One, and is based on component-level modelling technology. We're promised real authenticity, with all the characteristics and quirks of the original being recreated.

The synth has a classic design that should make it intuitive in use, but a glance through the feature set reveals that there's a lot going on.

Take a look below, and find out more on the u-he website, where you can download a demo and Repro-1 can be purchased for $99 in VST/AU/AAX formats for Windows, OS X and Linux.

u-he Repro-1 features