u-he's Repro-1 synth is now in beta, and you can try it today

The last time we saw Repro-1 - u-he's plugin emulation of the Sequential Circuits Pro-One - it was at the alpha stage, and being given away for research purposes.

Well, now it's in beta, and has moved on significantly. It promises all the "raw personality and quirks" of the original, but with its own charm. It was created using component-level modelling techniques, but as well as offering all the features of the original Pro-One, Repro-1 also comes with a few additions to make it fit modern workflows.

The good news is that the beta is public - you can download it from the KVR forum. It's available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX/NKS formats for PC, Mac and Linux. If you like it, you can buy Repro-1 at a 30% discount during the public beta period.