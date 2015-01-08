TubeOhm announces Bruno 3 plugin synth

TubeOhm has updated its Bruno soft synth, bringing it to version 3. The successor to Bruno-RP promises not only to emulate a famous hardware synth, but also to add a few features of its own.

This is said to be a better-sounding and more fun machine than previous Brunos. It offers a sampler section, a step sequencer and an arpeggiator, while the KIS (Keep It Simple) button randomises nearly all the parameters at a stroke, giving you super-fast sound design potential.

Check out the video above to see and hear what Bruno 3 is capable of. The synth is available now as a Windows VST plugin from the TubeOhm website. It's priced at €49.