Tritik's Krush is a new free bit crushing plugin for Mac and PC

When a project is sounding a bit too clean, one of the quickest way to roughen things up is to use a bit crusher, and Tritik is offering a new free one in the form of Krush.
Featuring both bit crushing and downsampling algorithms, this promises to combine "the crispy taste of the digital realm with the warmth of its drive stage and analogue modelled resonant filters".
All parameters can be modulated, and Krush is said to be capable of producing everything from "the dirtiest digital effects to crunchy modulated colours, with all the classic and weirdest bit-crushing effects in between."
The plugin is offered as a free download for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and is available from the Tritik website. Go fetch.
Tritik Krush features
Main Controls
- Crunchy drive stage
- Bit depth reduction
- Sample rate reduction
- Analog modeled resonant filters (low-pass and high-pass)
Modulation Section
- Free or tempo-synced modulation speed
- 4 modulation waveforms
- Modulation depth for every parameter
Interface
- Fully resizable interface!
- Clean and intuitive
- Tooltips and preferences in English, French, Portuguese or Spanish
Presets
- File based preset system
- Access through menu or browser
- Presets 'freezer' for safe recall
- Copy/paste current state using the system clipboard