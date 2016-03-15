Tritik's Krush is a new free bit crushing plugin for Mac and PC

When a project is sounding a bit too clean, one of the quickest way to roughen things up is to use a bit crusher, and Tritik is offering a new free one in the form of Krush.

Featuring both bit crushing and downsampling algorithms, this promises to combine "the crispy taste of the digital realm with the warmth of its drive stage and analogue modelled resonant filters".

All parameters can be modulated, and Krush is said to be capable of producing everything from "the dirtiest digital effects to crunchy modulated colours, with all the classic and weirdest bit-crushing effects in between."

The plugin is offered as a free download for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and is available from the Tritik website. Go fetch.

Tritik Krush features

Main Controls

Crunchy drive stage

Bit depth reduction

Sample rate reduction

Analog modeled resonant filters (low-pass and high-pass)

Modulation Section

Free or tempo-synced modulation speed

4 modulation waveforms

Modulation depth for every parameter

Interface

Fully resizable interface!

Clean and intuitive

Tooltips and preferences in English, French, Portuguese or Spanish

Presets