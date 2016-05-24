Tony Visconti shows you how to use Eventide's Bowie-inspired Tverb plugin

Not only did producer Tony Visconti assist in the creation of Eventide's new Tverb plugin, but it turns out that he's also put together a video showing you how to use it.

Tverb, of course, was inspired by a famous Visconti recording technique - that which saw him setting up three microphones in the hall at Hansa Studios in Berlin's Meistersaal when he was capturing the vocals for David Bowie's Heroes.

The plugin integrates three completely independent lush reverbs, with compression and selectable polar patterns on microphone 1 and adjustable gates on microphones 2 and 3.

You can see and hear Tverb being applied to vocals and a snare drum in the video above. It's available now for Mac and PC in VST/AU/AAX formats for the introductory price of $149. This will rise to $249 after 31 May 2016. Find out more on the Eventide website.