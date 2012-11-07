Tone2 Rayblaster synth unveiled

It may be no more than a 3D-rendered screenshot at the moment, but the reveal of Tone2's forthcoming Rayblaster synth is still getting people talking. UPDATE: Tone 2 has now posted full Rayblaster details and sounds on its website. Check out the feature overview list below.
Like so many instruments before it, this Impulse Modelling Synthesizer promises a "completely new and unique approach to synthetic sound generation".
We'll reserve judgement on whether or not that's true, but Tone2 certainly has form in this area - Saurus, Electrax and Gladiator are all synths that have met with our approval - so we're hoping for something special. Price and release date are TBC. UPDATE: We still don't know the price, but Tone2 has confirmed that Rayblaster will be released in early December.
Tone2 Rayblaster features
- Revolutionary new synthesis method
- Access completely new sonic territory
- High-end sound quality
- Create professional sounds with character and impossible with any other synthesizer
- Lets your music stand out from the crowd!
- Professional sound quality that is never muddy and fits well into the mix
- Sounds more detailed, pleasant, fat and louder than conventional synths
- Independent control over pitch, timing and timbre
- Filter import: Mimic filters of other synthesizers or create your own fantasy filters.
- Resynthesis allows easy import & manipulation of your own sounds
- Huge sonic range and very flexible
- Easy to use & fun to play
- Over 500 ready-to-use sounds by professional designers
- Psychoacoustic processing
- Expandability
- Low CPU
- Fair price