Tone2 Rayblaster synth unveiled

UPDATE: full specs and sounds now available

Tone2 Rayblaster: it's going to look sort of like this.
It may be no more than a 3D-rendered screenshot at the moment, but the reveal of Tone2's forthcoming Rayblaster synth is still getting people talking. UPDATE: Tone 2 has now posted full Rayblaster details and sounds on its website. Check out the feature overview list below.

Like so many instruments before it, this Impulse Modelling Synthesizer promises a "completely new and unique approach to synthetic sound generation".

We'll reserve judgement on whether or not that's true, but Tone2 certainly has form in this area - Saurus, Electrax and Gladiator are all synths that have met with our approval - so we're hoping for something special. Price and release date are TBC. UPDATE: We still don't know the price, but Tone2 has confirmed that Rayblaster will be released in early December.

Tone2 Rayblaster features

  • Revolutionary new synthesis method
  • Access completely new sonic territory
  • High-end sound quality
  • Create professional sounds with character and impossible with any other synthesizer
  • Lets your music stand out from the crowd!
  • Professional sound quality that is never muddy and fits well into the mix
  • Sounds more detailed, pleasant, fat and louder than conventional synths
  • Independent control over pitch, timing and timbre
  • Filter import: Mimic filters of other synthesizers or create your own fantasy filters.
  • Resynthesis allows easy import & manipulation of your own sounds
  • Huge sonic range and very flexible
  • Easy to use & fun to play
  • Over 500 ready-to-use sounds by professional designers
  • Psychoacoustic processing
  • Expandability
  • Low CPU
  • Fair price