Tim Exile shows the love by giving you his Flows algorithmic loop sequencer for free

Tim Exile has been evolving his Flow Machine - a tool for creating improvised electronic music - for a decade, and now you can get a free taste of what he's been up to over the past five years with Flows, a new algorithmic loop sequencer that comes with more than 1GB of royalty-free loops curated from improvised jams concocted during that period.

It's available for Native Instruments' Reaktor 6 and Reaktor Player, and is being given away, Tim says, out of love. If you love it, though, you can make a donation.

Find out more and get the download link on the Tim Exile website.