Tim Exile shows the love by giving you his Flows algorithmic loop sequencer for free

By

It comes with 1GB of content curated from five years of improvised jams

Tim Exile has been evolving his Flow Machine - a tool for creating improvised electronic music - for a decade, and now you can get a free taste of what he's been up to over the past five years with Flows, a new algorithmic loop sequencer that comes with more than 1GB of royalty-free loops curated from improvised jams concocted during that period.

It's available for Native Instruments' Reaktor 6 and Reaktor Player, and is being given away, Tim says, out of love. If you love it, though, you can make a donation.

Find out more and get the download link on the Tim Exile website.