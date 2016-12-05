This multi-effect app from VirSyn promises "studio-quality" processing on your iOS device

VirSyn's pitch with AudioEffx is pretty simple: the company says that it offers seven "studio-quality" effects that can be used on your iOS device in a variety of ways.

The app covers many of the usual processing suspects - chorus, delay, drive, EQ, flanger, phaser and reverb - and the modules can be chained together in any order you like. AudioEffx is AU-, Inter-App Audio- and Audiobus 2-compatible.

You can also apply the effects to any song in your iTunes music library, should you wish to.

AudioEffx is available now on the Apple App Store priced at the introductory price of £4.99/$6.99.