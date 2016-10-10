More

This mini synth from Bastl proves that modulars don't have to be big or expensive

Could Kastle be the new king of pocket-sized synths?

If you've been putting off getting into the modular synth world because of concerns over cost and/or space, Bastl Instruments' new pocket-sized Kastle could be the synth that gets you involved.

Battery-powerable and designed for producing "unique modulations and lo-fi sounds," this mini marvel can be used on its own or interfaced with other gear. It features a "complex" oscillator and LFO with stepped waveform generator, and a mini patchbay.

Check out a video demo above and a spec list below. You can order an assembled Kastle for €79 (available in less than a month), and a DIY kit for €65 (available in November), both from the Noise Kitchen website.

Bastl Instruments Kastle specs

  • Mini patchbay with 16 different patch points
  • Complex oscillator
  • 3 synthesis modes: phase distortion, phase modulation and track & hold modulation pitch control with offset and CV input with attenuator
  • Timbre control with offset and CV input with attenuator
  • Waveshape control with offset and CV input
  • Voltage-controllable LFO with triangle and square outputs and reset input
  • Stepped voltage generator with random, 8 step and 16 step loop mode
  • 2 I/O CV ports are available and can be routed to any patch point
  • The main output can drive headphones
  • 3x AA battery operation with power switch
  • Open source
  • Possibility of exchanging different LFO and OSC chips
  • Comes with patch cables
  • The pattern on the sides varies and every unit is an original