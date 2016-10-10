This mini synth from Bastl proves that modulars don't have to be big or expensive

If you've been putting off getting into the modular synth world because of concerns over cost and/or space, Bastl Instruments' new pocket-sized Kastle could be the synth that gets you involved.

Battery-powerable and designed for producing "unique modulations and lo-fi sounds," this mini marvel can be used on its own or interfaced with other gear. It features a "complex" oscillator and LFO with stepped waveform generator, and a mini patchbay.

Check out a video demo above and a spec list below. You can order an assembled Kastle for €79 (available in less than a month), and a DIY kit for €65 (available in November), both from the Noise Kitchen website.

Bastl Instruments Kastle specs