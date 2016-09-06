The Voxarray 61 custom synth could be the best-looking keyboard of the year

It might not be a classic synth, but the Voxarray 61 certainly looks like one. Crafted from ash and sitting on a handmade steel stand, this 'modular music environment' looks like a previously undiscovered gem from the '70s.

It was created by Love Hulten, a Swedish artist and craftsman who fuses "traditional artisan knowledge with modern technology." The top section includes a range of digital and analogue modules - including a MeeBlip Anode synth, PianoBox Mini module and various effect processors - and these can be patched together via a matrix.

You can't buy it, sadly, but you can find out more on the Love Hulten website.