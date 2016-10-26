The Synthstrom Audible Deluge is available for pre-order

Synthstrom Audible has announced that it's now taking pre-orders for its flagship instrument the Deluge, and it's also dropped a few videos of the groovebox in action.

The New Zealand manufacturer has confirmed that its all-in-one synth/sampler/sequencer will be available for a special price (location dependant) if orders are made before 25 November 2016. It's worth noting that these first orders will take around four months to build before shipping commences. If you can't wait that long, then you can shave off a whole month by paying more for a 'Rush' order.

Full pricing is as follows:

Rush price - Worldwide: $1450 USD plus fast shipping and taxes

Special launch price (on orders taken before 25 November)

UK: £640 plus local taxes plus £45 Shipping

Europe: €720 plus local taxes plus €50 Shipping

USA: $780 USD plus $55USD shipping

The final street price for the Deluge is yet to be decided, but Synthstrom Audible expects it to be somewhere in between the 'Rush' price and 'Launch' price. For more information and to place your order, check out the Synthstrom Audible website.

Deluge walkthrough part two

Deluge walkthough part three