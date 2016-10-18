More

Deluge offers a synth, sampler and sequencer and runs standalone

Synthstrom Audible's debut product is almost here

Does Deluge push your buttons?
Most of us will have a synth, sampler and sequencer in our setup, but do you have all of these in one box that can be used without a computer? That's what you're being offered in Deluge, the first product from New Zealand-based boutique manufacturer Synthstrom Audible.

Sequencing is done in a piano roll style across 128 full RGB pads, while the built -n synth has both subtractive and FM engines. There's 64MB of sample RAM, which equates to 12 minutes' worth of mono CD-quality sounds, while synth and effect parameters can be adjusted live using the endless-turn encoders.

A price has yet to be confirmed, but we know that Deluge will be unveiled at a launch party in Auckland on Saturday (22 October) followed by a web reveal on the Synthstrom Audible website on 25 October. We'll bring you more details then.

Synthstrom Audible Deluge features

  • Piano-roll-style sequencing on 128 full RGB pads (16x8) with scrolling and zooming
  • Full-featured Internal synthesizer engine (subtractive and FM)
  • Plays samples from SD card (up to 32GB SDHC)
  • Sequencing limited only by device RAM (many thousands of notes)
  • Polyphony limited only by CPU. Typically around 48 synth voices or 64 unaffected sample voices may play
  • 64MB of sample ram - work with up to 12 minutes (if mono) of CD-quality samples at once
  • Live adjustment of synth and effect parameters with two endless-turn encoders with LED level-meters. Easy buttons to select the functions these control
  • Advanced syncing capabilities. Weird time signatures supported. Adjustable swing
  • Dedicated volume and tempo knobs
  • LFOs and envelopes on each synth / sample. Highly customizable patching matrix
  • Synthesizer engine features LPF / HPF, arpeggiator, portamento, oscillator sync, ring modulation, unison detune, and more. Four basic waveforms, or select any WAV file from the SD card
  • FX including delay, reverb, chorus, flanger, phaser, bitcrushing, sidechain effect, live stutter, and more
  • Keyboard mode, where the pads become a live instrument on a 2d grid
  • Internal speaker, rechargeable Li-ion battery, and microphone
  • Mic and line inputs
  • Two 1/4-inch line outputs, and 3.5mm headphone output
  • 2x CV outputs. 0 - 10V, individually configurable to 1, 1.2, 0.26 or 0.32 volts per octave, or to hertz per volt
  • 4x gate / trigger outputs individually configurable to v-trig or s-trig, with shared voltage switchable between 5V and 12V. Trigger clock output configurable, up to 192 PPQN
  • Trigger clock input, also with adjustable PPQN
  • MIDI input and output via hardware connectors or USB
  • Powered via USB or 9 - 12V centre-negative (pedal-style) power supply (500mA) (not included)
  • User-upgradeable firmware - expect updates from Synthstrom Audible
  • Dimensions: 305mm x 208mm x 46mm (12 x 8.2 x 1.8 inches)