Deluge offers a synth, sampler and sequencer and runs standalone

Most of us will have a synth, sampler and sequencer in our setup, but do you have all of these in one box that can be used without a computer? That's what you're being offered in Deluge, the first product from New Zealand-based boutique manufacturer Synthstrom Audible.
Sequencing is done in a piano roll style across 128 full RGB pads, while the built -n synth has both subtractive and FM engines. There's 64MB of sample RAM, which equates to 12 minutes' worth of mono CD-quality sounds, while synth and effect parameters can be adjusted live using the endless-turn encoders.
A price has yet to be confirmed, but we know that Deluge will be unveiled at a launch party in Auckland on Saturday (22 October) followed by a web reveal on the Synthstrom Audible website on 25 October. We'll bring you more details then.
Synthstrom Audible Deluge features
- Piano-roll-style sequencing on 128 full RGB pads (16x8) with scrolling and zooming
- Full-featured Internal synthesizer engine (subtractive and FM)
- Plays samples from SD card (up to 32GB SDHC)
- Sequencing limited only by device RAM (many thousands of notes)
- Polyphony limited only by CPU. Typically around 48 synth voices or 64 unaffected sample voices may play
- 64MB of sample ram - work with up to 12 minutes (if mono) of CD-quality samples at once
- Live adjustment of synth and effect parameters with two endless-turn encoders with LED level-meters. Easy buttons to select the functions these control
- Advanced syncing capabilities. Weird time signatures supported. Adjustable swing
- Dedicated volume and tempo knobs
- LFOs and envelopes on each synth / sample. Highly customizable patching matrix
- Synthesizer engine features LPF / HPF, arpeggiator, portamento, oscillator sync, ring modulation, unison detune, and more. Four basic waveforms, or select any WAV file from the SD card
- FX including delay, reverb, chorus, flanger, phaser, bitcrushing, sidechain effect, live stutter, and more
- Keyboard mode, where the pads become a live instrument on a 2d grid
- Internal speaker, rechargeable Li-ion battery, and microphone
- Mic and line inputs
- Two 1/4-inch line outputs, and 3.5mm headphone output
- 2x CV outputs. 0 - 10V, individually configurable to 1, 1.2, 0.26 or 0.32 volts per octave, or to hertz per volt
- 4x gate / trigger outputs individually configurable to v-trig or s-trig, with shared voltage switchable between 5V and 12V. Trigger clock output configurable, up to 192 PPQN
- Trigger clock input, also with adjustable PPQN
- MIDI input and output via hardware connectors or USB
- Powered via USB or 9 - 12V centre-negative (pedal-style) power supply (500mA) (not included)
- User-upgradeable firmware - expect updates from Synthstrom Audible
- Dimensions: 305mm x 208mm x 46mm (12 x 8.2 x 1.8 inches)