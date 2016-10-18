Deluge offers a synth, sampler and sequencer and runs standalone

Most of us will have a synth, sampler and sequencer in our setup, but do you have all of these in one box that can be used without a computer? That's what you're being offered in Deluge, the first product from New Zealand-based boutique manufacturer Synthstrom Audible.

Sequencing is done in a piano roll style across 128 full RGB pads, while the built -n synth has both subtractive and FM engines. There's 64MB of sample RAM, which equates to 12 minutes' worth of mono CD-quality sounds, while synth and effect parameters can be adjusted live using the endless-turn encoders.

A price has yet to be confirmed, but we know that Deluge will be unveiled at a launch party in Auckland on Saturday (22 October) followed by a web reveal on the Synthstrom Audible website on 25 October. We'll bring you more details then.

Synthstrom Audible Deluge features