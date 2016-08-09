The Bob Moog Foundation is giving away a Memorymoog synth

The Bob Moog Foundation has announced that the prize for its raffle this year will be a mid-'80s Memorymoog synth that's valued at in excess of $6,500.
The synthesizer carries the serial number 2626 and was built at Moog Music's Cheektowaga, NY factory. It is in excellent technical condition and has been meticulously serviced by respected vintage synth specialists Tone Tweakers.
Raffle tickets start at $25 each, or five for $100, or 10 for $200. Only 4000 tickets are available. The competition runs until 6 September 2016 and is open internationally.
All proceeds go to Dr Bob's SoundSchool which is the Foundation's hallmark education program.
To be in with a chance of owning this classic piece of synth history, head over to the Memorymoog raffle page to purchase your tickets.
The Memorymoog specs
- Six-voice polyphonic synthesizer with three oscillators per voice
- Each oscillator's waveforms can be combined
- 18 oscillators can be tuned in 5 seconds or under with the Auto Tune function
- Oscillator Sync
- Monophonic mode with user-allocated oscillator count… up to 18 oscillators!
- True Moog 24dB per octave filter (one for each voice, for a total of 6!)
- Programmable Arpeggiator
- Prophet 5 Poly Mod-style polyphonic "Voice Modulation" allows routing of Oscillator 3 and the Filter Envelope to multiple, combinable destinations… Oscillator 3 can be a secondary LFO, or a source for audio-range modulation.
- 100 patch storage slots
- Multi-destination Independent LFO with a variety of waveforms, including Sample and Hold.
- ADSR envelopes for filter and amp
- Alpha numeric readout that gives controls old and new values side by side when editing existing patches so they can be returned
- 100 patch memory driven by a 0-9 a-d keypad with a massive LED patch number readout
- Interfacing including the ability to drive a monosynth from the highest note played from either CV/Gate or CV/S-Trig