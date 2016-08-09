The Bob Moog Foundation is giving away a Memorymoog synth

You've got to be in it to win it.

The Bob Moog Foundation has announced that the prize for its raffle this year will be a mid-'80s Memorymoog synth that's valued at in excess of $6,500.

The synthesizer carries the serial number 2626 and was built at Moog Music's Cheektowaga, NY factory. It is in excellent technical condition and has been meticulously serviced by respected vintage synth specialists Tone Tweakers.

Raffle tickets start at $25 each, or five for $100, or 10 for $200. Only 4000 tickets are available. The competition runs until 6 September 2016 and is open internationally.

All proceeds go to Dr Bob's SoundSchool which is the Foundation's hallmark education program.

To be in with a chance of owning this classic piece of synth history, head over to the Memorymoog raffle page to purchase your tickets.

The Memorymoog specs