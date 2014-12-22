The best new high-end hardware synths of 2014

The hardware synth market has been in rude health over the past 12 months. Not only have we seen some great affordable instruments, but a number of new synths in a higher price bracket have also made their mark. Here (in no particular order) are our favourites, starting with Korg's RK1000S.

With the recent ’80s revivalist trends that have been doing the rounds for the past few years and the growing number of electronically-centric live acts, it’s surprising that we only saw one noteworthy keytar released in 2014.

Not that it would’ve mattered if hundreds had been brought to market - we’d still have picked the RK100S as our favourite.

Resurrected in the same three colours that adorned the 1984 RK100 version, the S takes its mid-sized keys from the MS-20 and its sound engine from the microKorg XL. Plus, most notably, it includes not one but two ribbon controllers, one of which spans the entire length of the keybed - shredtastic!

