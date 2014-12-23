The best new affordable hardware synths of 2014

Small synths with small price tags have been all over 2014, but the good news is that many of them deliver a mighty big sound. Whether you want to go analogue or digital (or even a mixture of both), there's been a new affordable synth for you: click through the gallery to discover (in no particular order) the very best of them, starting with Roland's TB-3.

Perhaps not quite the ultimate 303 clone some were expecting, but it’s more flexible than it first appears, and there’s simply nothing else on the market quite like this touchscreen bass synth.

4.5 out of 5

Read Roland Aira TB-3 review

