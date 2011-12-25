The beginners' guide to iPad/iPhone/iPod touch music making

If you're lucky enough to have just been given an iPad, iPhone or iPod touch for Christmas, we'll start by saying that you have a spouse/parent/other relative/friend who is far more generous than anyone we know, so even if you've thanked them already, go ahead and do it again.
Festive courtesies out of the way, you now need to think about what you're going to do with that shiny new slab of multitouch delights. On this score, we have but one suggestion: make some music on it.
To help you on your way, here's a list of some of MusicRadar's greatest iOS music making content. With our help, your first track will be finished before the leftover turkey.
The best iPad music making apps in the world today
MusicRadar's top 10 list of recommendations
The best iPhone music making apps in the world today
MusicRadar's top 10 list of recommendations
Round-up: 8 iPad/iPhone DJing apps
We check out the latest iOS mixing software
Weekly iOS music making round-ups
The best new apps from the past year and a half
iOS app reviews
The big releases reviewed and rated
The ultimate guide to iPad/iPhone music making accessories
Interfaces, keyboards, mics, controllers, stand mounts and more
6 easy ways to connect your guitar to your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch
iOS audio interface review round-up