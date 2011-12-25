The beginners' guide to iPad/iPhone/iPod touch music making

If you're lucky enough to have just been given an iPad, iPhone or iPod touch for Christmas, we'll start by saying that you have a spouse/parent/other relative/friend who is far more generous than anyone we know, so even if you've thanked them already, go ahead and do it again.

Festive courtesies out of the way, you now need to think about what you're going to do with that shiny new slab of multitouch delights. On this score, we have but one suggestion: make some music on it.

To help you on your way, here's a list of some of MusicRadar's greatest iOS music making content. With our help, your first track will be finished before the leftover turkey.

The best iPad music making apps in the world today

MusicRadar's top 10 list of recommendations

The best iPhone music making apps in the world today

MusicRadar's top 10 list of recommendations

Round-up: 8 iPad/iPhone DJing apps

We check out the latest iOS mixing software

Weekly iOS music making round-ups

The best new apps from the past year and a half

iOS app reviews

The big releases reviewed and rated

The ultimate guide to iPad/iPhone music making accessories

Interfaces, keyboards, mics, controllers, stand mounts and more

6 easy ways to connect your guitar to your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch

iOS audio interface review round-up