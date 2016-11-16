The 808 movie is coming to Apple Music on 9 December

If you have an Apple Music subscription, you could be in for a pre-Christmas treat, as 808 - the movie that documents the history of Roland's iconic TR drum machine of the same number - is coming to the service next month.

The film features appearances and commentary from Arthur Baker, Pharrell, David Guetta, Phil Collins, Lil Jon, Afrika Bambaataa, Norman Cook, Rick Rubin, Diplo, Goldie and more. It was directed by Alexander Dunn.

You can check out the trailer above. As things stand, 808 is an Apple Music exclusive; there's no news yet on when/if the movie will be available on DVD/Blu-ray or other streaming platforms.