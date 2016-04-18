Televisor's favourite music software

Comprising Tim Butler and Tom Parry (from Wales and Amsterdam respectively), Televisor are making their funky mark on the nu-disco scene.

Since their formation in 2012 they've released original records on multiple labels (including over 15 on Canadian imprint Monstercat) and have also crafted remixes for the likes of Icona Pop and Tobtok. Televisor hope to write and produce for other artists in the future.

Right now, though, they're preparing for an appearance at Perfect Havoc Disco Digital at Brixton Jamm on 30 April (tickets are available here) and have a new Black Octopus sample pack - Televisor presents Nudisco Dynamite - to promote.

Televisor also took time out of their schedule to tell MusicRadar about the software they use to craft their joyous joints, so click on to read about their favourite DAW and plugins.