TDR VOS SlickEQ: free mixing/mastering equalizer plugin

TDR VOS SlickEQ: can it stand out from the crowd?

Tokyo Dawn Labs has collaborated with Variety of Sound to come up with TDR VOS SlickEQ, a new free mixing/mastering EQ for both Windows and OS X.

Originally developed as an in-house Tokyo Dawn Labs studio tool, this VST/AU plugin is now available for public consumption and, according to the developer, has the following specs and features:

Intuitive, yet flexible semi parametric EQ layout

Full featured, modern user interface with outstanding usability and ergonomics

Carefully designed 64bit "delta" multi-rate structure

Three EQ bands with additional 18dB/Oct high-pass filter

Four distinct EQ models: "American", "British", "German" and "Soviet" with optional non-linearity

Four output stages: "Linear", "Silky", "Mellow" and "Deep"

Advanced saturation algorithms by VoS ("stateful saturation")

Highly effective and musically pleasing loudness compensated auto gain control

Oversampled signal path including stateful saturation algorithms

Stereo and sum/difference processing options

Tool-bar with undo/redo, A/B, advanced preset management and more

You can download TDR VOS SlickEQ now from the Tokyo Dawn Records website.