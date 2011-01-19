TC Electronic ends PowerCore development

PRESS RELEASE: TC Electronic and Universal Audio announce collaboration to offer a high value crossgrade option to UAD-2 for registered PowerCore users worldwide, as further development for the PowerCore range comes to a halt.

As part of a larger strategic review, TC Electronic has decided to cease further development of the PowerCore product range. With the most recent release of software version 4.0, PowerCore is fully compatible with current operating systems and DAWs - 32 bit as well as 64 bit. TC Electronic will continue to sell all of the existing PowerCore plug-ins and hardware variants and will keep offering user support for the platform. Also, TC Electronic will continue its general computer recording activities, including audio interfaces and plug-ins.

In addition, TC Electronic announces a collaboration with Universal Audio in order to offer a crossgrade program, allowing registered PowerCore users to receive a value pack of up to $1,300 worth of UAD Powered Plug-Ins free of charge when registering their newly purchased UAD-2 DSP Accelerator Package.

TC Electronic Product Manager Thomas Valter says: "We are proud to work with one of the industry leaders in external DSP power solutions to offer our users a top-notch addition to their existing PowerCore setup.

The crossgrade offer is valid from February 1, 2011 to June 30, 2011. In order to qualify for the crossgrade offer, PowerCore users must register a new UAD-2 package, including the recently announced UAD-2 Satellite Firewire DSP Accelerator, within this period. Further, the offer is only valid to new users, i.e. users that are new to the UAD Powered Plug-Ins platform.

PowerCore users, who qualify and want to make use of this offer, simply have to register their newly purchased UAD-2 DSP Accelerator Package via Universal Audio's website. During the registration process, they just enter the serial number of their PowerCore unit which will trigger the release of the corresponding UAD Powered Plug-Ins.

The crossgrade offer includes three different plug-in packages that are linked to corresponding UAD-2 processor level purchased (SOLO, DUO, or QUAD):

UAD-2 SOLO / SOLO Flexi / SOLO/Laptop crossgrade plug-in package contains:

Fairchild ($149)

Cambridge ($149)

Pultec-Pro ($79)

Total Value: $377

UAD-2 DUO / DUO Flexi / Satellite DUO crossgrade plug-in package contains:

Fairchild ($149)

Cambridge ($149)

Pultec-Pro ($79)

LA-3A ($149)

DreamVerb ($149)

Total Value: $675

UAD-2 QUAD / QUAD Flexi / QUAD Omni / Satellite QUAD crossgrade plug-in package contains:

Fairchild ($149)

Cambridge ($149)

Pultec-Pro ($79)

LA-3A ($149)

DreamVerb ($149)

Precision Limiter ($199)

Precision Equalizer ($199)

Precision Multiband ($249)

Total value: $1322

Information taken from official press release, for more visit TC Electronic

