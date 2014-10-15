Tascam launches US-16x08 multichannel audio interface

Image 1 of 2 You can sit the US-16x08 on your desktop or in your rack. Tascam US-16x08 Image 2 of 2 Here's what you'll find round the back. Tascam US-16x08

Following the launches of its compact US-2x2 and US-4x4 desktop audio interface s last month, Tascam has announced a new model for people who manage larger, more complex sessions.

The US-16x08 offers eight mic preamps with 56dB of gain, plus a further eight balanced 1/4-inch line inputs, two of which are switchable to instrument level. The built-in DSP mixer promises low-latency monitoring and EQ and compression on every channel.

The new interface can be angled towards you using the side panels if you place it on a desktop, while rack ears are also provided. It's compatible with OS X, Windows and iPad over USB 2.0.

Find out more on the Tascam website. The US-16x08 is set to ship soon and looks like it'll be available for around £279.

Tascam US-16x08 specs