Tascam launches US-16x08 multichannel audio interface

Tascam US-16x08
Tascam US-16x08
Following the launches of its compact US-2x2 and US-4x4 desktop audio interfaces last month, Tascam has announced a new model for people who manage larger, more complex sessions.
The US-16x08 offers eight mic preamps with 56dB of gain, plus a further eight balanced 1/4-inch line inputs, two of which are switchable to instrument level. The built-in DSP mixer promises low-latency monitoring and EQ and compression on every channel.
The new interface can be angled towards you using the side panels if you place it on a desktop, while rack ears are also provided. It's compatible with OS X, Windows and iPad over USB 2.0.
Find out more on the Tascam website. The US-16x08 is set to ship soon and looks like it'll be available for around £279.
Tascam US-16x08 specs
- Eight Ultra-HDDA microphone preamps with 56dB of gain
- 16-in/8-out interface with up to 96kHz/24-bit resolution
- Eight 1/4" balanced line inputs, two switchable to instrument level
- DSP Mixer for Low-latency monitoring with EQ and compression
- High-quality audio components for 125dBu EIN and 105dB S/N ratio
- USB Audio Compliant 2.0 drivers for iOS compatibility
- Independent line out and headphone level controls
- MIDI Input and Output
- Metal body with angled design for better desktop visibility
- Rackmount adapter included