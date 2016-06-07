Tangle is the simple and affordable synth that could get you hooked on modular

You've probably got a friend who's happy to tell you how their life has changed for the better since they got into modular synths, but if you've never used one before, even the concept can sound intimidating. There could well be a market for a simple modular instrument, then, and that's where Sound Guru's Tangle aims to come in.

This offers just 12 components (listed below) and a canvas to put them on. Simply hook them up to explore "new combinations and cross-pollinations of FM, AM, subtractive, and comb delay synthesis".

Each component (or object) has a set of quick controls, but you can also bring up detailed panels for them. The oscillator comes with a multitude of waveforms, we're told that most patches can be played polyphonically with very little CPU usage, and live patching is also an option.

Tangle is currently in beta and, as a result, is being offered at the reduced price of £20. Those who purchase now will get the release version once it's finished and all 1.x updates for free. Tangle is available for PC and Mac and comes in 32/64-bit VST/AU formats.

Find out more on the Sound Guru website.