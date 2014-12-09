Sugar Bytes releases Looperator, the "loop design powerhouse"

Sugar Bytes is no stranger to the world of effects sequencing, and it's returning to it once again with Looperator.

Promising to enable you to create everything from "subtle rhythmic enhancements to spectacular effect pyrotechnics," the idea seems to be that you feed Looperator some audio and then build a loop effects sequence around it. You can tweak the settings of each of the software's engines, then apply modulation on a per-step basis.

Your input signal can be chopped up into 16 slices, which can then be assigned to steps on the Slice track. Steps can then be stuttered on the Loop track, and you can then apply processing using the Envelope, Filter and FX tracks. For each step on each track you can choose from 20 preset options, and also make effect settings manually.

To fully understand what Looperator is all about, your best bet is probably to try the demo, which is available to download from the Sugar Bytes website. The full version of the software costs $119/€119 and operates both standalone and as a 32/64-bit VST/AU/RTAS/AAX plugin on PC and Mac.