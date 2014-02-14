Stereo designer: stereo shaper and M/S processor for iPad

Holderness Media has released Stereo Designer, a stereo shaper and M/S processor for iPad. Compatible with both Audiobus and Inter App Audio, this can be used to create wide stereo images, add a stereo effect to a mono sound source, apply mid/side processing, add independent high- and low-pass filters per channel and more.

The app operates in two modes. Perform gives your four XY touch pads that provide low-pass, delay, pan and output gain controls for the left and right channels, while Tweak presents you with sliders and additional effect parameters that enable you to fine-tune your sound.

As well as being Audiobus- and Inter App Audio-compatible, Stereo Designer can also process external audio that you record into your iPad. It's available now on the Apple App Store priced at £1.99/$2.99

A feature list is below, and you can watch an introduction to the app in the video above.

Holderness Media Stereo Designer features