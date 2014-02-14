Stereo designer: stereo shaper and M/S processor for iPad

Holderness Media has released Stereo Designer, a stereo shaper and M/S processor for iPad. Compatible with both Audiobus and Inter App Audio, this can be used to create wide stereo images, add a stereo effect to a mono sound source, apply mid/side processing, add independent high- and low-pass filters per channel and more.
The app operates in two modes. Perform gives your four XY touch pads that provide low-pass, delay, pan and output gain controls for the left and right channels, while Tweak presents you with sliders and additional effect parameters that enable you to fine-tune your sound.
As well as being Audiobus- and Inter App Audio-compatible, Stereo Designer can also process external audio that you record into your iPad. It's available now on the Apple App Store priced at £1.99/$2.99
A feature list is below, and you can watch an introduction to the app in the video above.
Holderness Media Stereo Designer features
- Control individual Left/Right channel volume, panning, filter and more.
- Mid/Side (M/S) processing mode lets you adjust the volume, high and low pass filters for Mid and Side independently.
- Widen or reduce the stereo width of an input signal.
- Independent panning position of each channel, allowing for interesting stereo placement.
- Individual High and Low Pass filter per channel for additional stereo shaping.
- Phase (polarity) invert Left/Right channels.
- Isolate the Left or Right channel and manipulate the resulting mono signal.
- "Stereoize" mono inputs using individual channel delay + High and Low Pass filters.
- Sum Left and Right channels to mono.