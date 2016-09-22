Steinberg's Cubasis 2 iPad DAW adds timestretching, pitchshifting and more

If you're looking for a traditional-style iPad DAW, Steinberg's Cubasis is undoubtedly one of your best options, and it might just have become an even better one with the release of version 2.

This adds real-time timestretching via zplane's elastique 3 algorithm, so the tempo of your audio loops can now be matched. There's also a pitchshifting feature to keep everything in key, while the "professional" channel strip adds a cut filter, compressor, noise gate and tape/tube saturator to each channel.

If you want to create DJ-style breaks, tape stops, stutters and filter effects, meanwhile, you can check out the new Spin FX processor, and there are new sounds for the Micrologue virtual analogue synth and MicroSonic instrument. Sporting a refreshed interface, Cubasis 2 is fully compatible with iOS 10.

Steinberg's Team Lead & Product Planning Manager Lars Slowak said: "After releasing over a dozen 'smaller' updates to the first version of Cubasis, we now chose to give this release a major version increment due to the many new, full-blown features that this iteration has to offer. It's certainly also worth mentioning the effort we invested in tweaking the overall app so as to make it even more powerful and intuitive."

Cubasis 2 is available now for iPad from the Apple App Store and is currently being offered at half price - £19/$25. Find out more on the Steinberg website.

Steinberg Cubasis 2 features