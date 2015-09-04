Steinberg's Absolute software bundle gets bigger for version 2

Originally released in 2012, Absolute was a collection of six dance-friendly instruments from Steinberg. The latest version boasts 10 instruments, including the latest edition of HALion.

The pack now comprises over 5,500 presets and spans close to 60GB of sounds.

Absolute 2 includes:

HALion 5

HALion Sonic 2

Groove Agent 4

The Grand 3

HALion Symphonic Orchestra

Padshop Pro

Retrologue

Hypnotic Dance

Triebwerk

Dark Planet

Zero Gravity

The Absolute 2 VST Instrument Collection full version is available on Mac and PC (VST2, VST3 and AU) for £367, or priced at £146 if you're updating from version 1. For more information and buying options check out the Steinberg website.