Steinberg unveils Cubase Pro 8

Steinberg is ending the year with a bang by announcing and releasing the latest versions of Cubase. The flagship Cubase Pro 8 and more affordable Cubase Artist 8 will be available from today.

Already among the best DAWs in the world today, the new versions of Cubase are said to be "sleeker, more efficient, more creative and offer new audio tools and instruments," while also delivering "an exceptionally intuitive workflow".

Both versions of Cubase 8 are said to be based on a rebuilt audio engine, which promises to deliver improved performance of multitimbral and disk-streaming instrument tracks.

Exclusive to Cubase Pro 8, meanwhile, are VCA faders, which are said to "emulate the control of channel gain with DC voltage, moving an entire fader group through a single master fader". You can also combine the VCA fader automation curve with that of a controlled fader or fader groups.

Also Cubase Pro 8-only are virgin territories, which omit redundant automation data between automated events.

New across both versions is 'render in-place capability', which gives you a range of options for bouncing MIDI and audio parts. More creatively, there are Chord Pads - an extension of the Chord Track feature introduced in Cubase 7. These enable you to trigger chords and change voicings and 'tensions' via MIDI parameters on any record-enabled MIDI or instrument track. There's also the Chord Assistant, which - taking into account harmonic rules - offers chord suggestions based on a reference chord.

New look

As you might expect, Cubase 8 also brings some UI changes, including window docking for the VST Instrument Rack and MediaBay, a redesigned Track List and Inspector for improved readability, a new plug-in manager for easy customisation, global workspaces and a flexible window layout for the PC versions.

There are new effects, too: the VST Bass Amp, Quadrafuzz v2 distortion processor, Multiband Expander and Multiband Envelope Shaper. Improvements have been made to the DeEsser, Multiband Compressor and Tuner. There's also a new acoustic drum kit for Groove Agent SE 4.

Elsewhere, there's now an enhanced EQ module on every channel strip and, if you buy Cubase 8 Pro, you'll benefit from improvements to the MixConsole. Another exclusive feature in this version is VST Connect SE 3, which is fully integrated into the DAW and enables remote audio and MIDI recording.

Upgrades to Cubase 8 from previous versions are available now, while shipping of the full retail versions begins on 8 December. Prices are £448/€549 for Cubase Pro 8, and £244/€299 for Cubase Artist 8. Find out more - including details of upgrade prices - on the Steinberg website.

Cubase Pro 8 features

State-of-the-art music production system used by thousands of professionals around the world

Award-winning 32-bit floating-point Steinberg audio engine with up to 192 kHz, 5.1 surround, flexible routing and full automatic delay compensation

Unlimited audio, instrument and MIDI tracks

MixConsole provides the ultimate mixing experience with unmatched flexibility and integrated EQ/Dynamics channel strip modules for epic pro-console sound

Comprehensive set of 8 outstanding instruments with over 3,000 sounds, including HALion Sonic SE 2 workstation, Padshop granular synth, Retrologue virtual analog synth, LoopMash 2 and Groove Agent SE 4 drum machine

Complete suite of 73 high-end audio and 18 MIDI VST effect processors, including Quadrafuzz v2, VST Amp Rack and VST Bass Amp guitar and bass tone suites, REVerence convolution reverb, Voxengo CurveEQ and many more

VCA faders for complex mixing and automation workflows, TrackVersions for playlists-like editing, and render in-place for simplified editing tasks

VariAudio for MIDI-style note editing of monophonic audio tracks and automatic voicing harmonization and auto-tuning effect

Chord track and pads for easy chord management and re-harmonizing plus intelligent composing assistance for generating beautiful chord sequences

VST Expression 2 for unique instrument articulation management and expression control on single-note level

Professional music notation and score printing

Cubase Artist 8 features