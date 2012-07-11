Steinberg releases Padshop Pro and Retrologue, two new plug-in synths

Image 1 of 2 Padshop Pro: a pro version of Padshop. Steinberg Padshop Pro

Image 2 of 2 Steinberg Retrologue



Steinberg has bolstered its line-up of plug-in synths with the releases of Retrologue and Padshop Pro.

Introduced as part of the Cubase 6.5 update, Retrologue is a virtual analogue instrument that boasts two multi-oscillators, a sub- and noise-oscillator, 12 filter types and an FX section. This is now available on its own as a VST/AU plug-in and costs £42.34/€49.99.

Padshop Pro, meanwhile, is an expanded version of Padshop, the granular synth that Steinberg released earlier in the year. This adds a drag and drop sample import function, a 3-band parametric EQ, an algorithmic reverb and 50 new presets.

This costs £67.76/€79.99, and also includes the Zero Gravity instrument set, which adds 250 presets and 150 new samples. The upgrade to Padshop Pro from Padshop costs £29.64; this includes Zero Gravity, too. You'll pay £25.40/€29.99 to buy Zero Gravity on its own.